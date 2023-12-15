Free public Wi-Fi launched in Abu Dhabi

Free public Wi-Fi is being introduced across Abu Dhabi by the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The free service, known as Hala Wi-Fi, will be available throughout the emirate, including on public buses and in parks, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on X.

"The Department of Municipalities and Transport has launched Hala Wi-Fi, providing free public internet coverage across the emirate, including on buses and in public parks," the post read.

"The initiative aims to support Abu Dhabi’s smart city development and advance digital infrastructure."

Previously, free Wi-Fi had been available on the emirate's bus fleet.

Similarly, WiFi UAE, an initiative linked to UAE Vision 2021 and which is run by du, also allows users with an Emirates phone number to access emails, government websites, social media apps and messaging services for free for one hour.

WiFi UAE is available in Dubai’s popular public areas and on transportation. It is also now available to use in many places including RTA Taxis, and Dubai Metro.