A Closer Look: First-hand account of Gaza border crossing

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel's air-and-ground offensive has pushed three-quarters of Gaza's 2.3 million residents from their homes – and new orders to evacuate areas around Khan Younis are cramming people into ever-shrinking areas of the tiny coastal strip.

Along with representatives from the UN Security Council, The National was invited to visit the Rafah border between Egypt and Gaza to see what the needs on the ground are.

Here, host Enas Refaei talks to Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi about her visit to the area.

Read more

UAE inaugurates desalination plant near Rafah to send clean water to Gaza

Two months in, we can see the losers and winners in Israel’s Gaza war

Israel-Gaza war latest – in pictures