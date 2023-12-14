Abu Dhabi road closures announced ahead of Saturday's marathon

Adnoc run has an expected field of more than 23,000

Runners at the start line during last year's Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Dec 14, 2023
Roads will be closed across Abu Dhabi from midnight until 2pm on Saturday for the Adnoc marathon.

Parts of the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street will be closed from midnight until 7.30am, Corniche Street will also be off limits from 2am until 2pm.

Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street will close from 3am until 9am, then the marathon route moves on to Sheikh Rashid Bin Saaed Street, which will close to the public in phases between 4am and noon.

The event is expected to welcome a record 23,000 participants, including some of the world's elite runners, organisers announced earlier this year.

