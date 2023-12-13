Abu Dhabi installs solar traffic cameras to curb reckless lane changes at exits

Abu Dhabi motorists who make last-minute lane changes to take road exits risk being caught by newly installed traffic cameras.

The emirate’s police force has recently placed advanced monitoring systems near exits and intersections.

The new cameras, called “Exit-I”, will detect drivers who engage in dangerous manoeuvres, such as last-minute lane changes to take exits, reckless overtaking near junctions, and blocking entry points.

Operating on solar energy, the environmentally friendly traffic cameras are part of the emirate's commitment to road safety and reducing traffic incidents, said police.

“Radar systems aren’t just to document violations but to enhance the safety of all road users,” said Abu Dhabi Police in a statement.

“Installing Exit-I radars aims to alert drivers to the importance of following traffic rules, prioritising vehicles in correct lanes, and entering from authorised locations.”

Authorities said the move aims to protect the community at large from avoidable accidents, loss of life, and property damage.