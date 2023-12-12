UAE weather: Fog warning issued with rain expected later in the week

A fog warning has been issued across parts of the UAE on Tuesday morning with rain predicted to fall on Thursday, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

The yellow alert was issued due to the fog in Abu Dhabi particularly in the Corniche, Al Dhafra, Arjan and Abu Al Abyad Island regions.

The notice is in place until 10am on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi Police cut speed limits to on some roads as a safety precaution due to reduced visibility.

The force said on social media that speed limits on sections of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road and Bida Al Mutawa Road had been temporarily reduced to 80kmph.

The hazy weather is predicted to continue right through to Saturday, according to NCM forecasts.

The UAE has experienced a mixed start to the month, with bouts of morning fog giving way to bright sunshine.

Temperatures typically dip during the UAE's winter season, from December to March.

The NCM said day temperatures would peak at 26°C in Abu Dhabi until Thursday, before dropping to as low as 16°C in the evenings.

Rain is also forecast in parts of the country on Thursday and Friday while temperatures are set to decrease, with a predicted high of 27°C in Dubai on Saturday, according to website Accuweather.