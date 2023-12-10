UAE weather: Fog and rain expected next week as temperatures dip

Parts of the UAE are set for more fog next week with further rain also forecast.

Authorities issued safety alerts to drivers throughout this week as early morning fog hampered visibility on the roads.

The National Centre of Meteorology, in its latest five-day bulletin, said there was a chance of fog and mist over internal and coastal areas from Monday to Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi Police typically lower speed limits on the capital's roads during periods of dense fog.

The weather centre said there was “a probability” of rainfall in northern and coastal areas.

Read More UAE weather: Alert issued as fog reduces visibility in Abu Dhabi

Although conditions are set to be unsettled, UAE residents will benefit from cooler temperatures in the days ahead.

The mercury typically drops significantly from December to March during the country's winter season.

The NCM said day temperatures will peak at 26°C in Abu Dhabi from Monday to Thursday, dropping to as low as 16°C in the evenings.

In Dubai, temperatures are forecast to hit a high of 27°C during the day on Monday, falling to 25°C on Thursday.

Evening temperatures in Dubai will drop to 17°C by Thursday, the bureau said.

Fog in the UAE – in pictures