Al Sufouh Beach temporarily closed to the public

A popular local beach in Dubai has been closed to the public temporarily.

Al Sufouh Beach, also known as Secret Beach or Black Palace Beach, was closed on Sunday with Dubai Municipality signs erected at the entrance and on the road reading 'Beach is closed temporarily'. It is understood the beach has been closed since Friday.

In response to a query from The National, Dubai Media Office said the area is a "privately-owned beach".

Located between royal palaces in Al Sufouh, and close to Knowledge Village, the entrance is unsigned and there are no real facilities and no restaurants.

The beach is popular due to its ease of access for vehicles and a long seafront that offers impressive views of the Burj Al Arab, as well as the The Palm Jumeirah.

Al Sufouh/Black Palace Beach offers superb views of the Burj Al Arab. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Two years ago, luxury travel company Kuoni named it the second-most eye-catching beach in the world.

"Dubbed as one of Dubai's hidden gems, this beach is a must-visit for those looking for fantastic views across the water as well as a glimpse of some of Dubai's most impressive buildings, the perfect spot for taking in a sunrise or sunset," said the report.

Dubai Municipality in June completed a Dh93 million ($25.3 million) revamp of its public beaches.

Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1 have been given a sustainable makeover, which includes new beach protection measures.

The municipality has also designated three beaches as official shorelines for night swimming.

Each of the 800-metre-long beaches in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim has strong floodlights that illuminate the sea, allowing residents and tourists to swim safely after dark.

In May, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced plans to develop 54km of beaches around Palm Jebel Ali, The Palm Jumeirah and Al Mamzar, as well as a new beach at Jebel Ali.

The new projects will include the development of enclosed beach areas, walkways, cafes and dining areas.

The developments are part of a plan to lengthen the emirate's beaches by 400 per cent by 2040 and increase the services provided on public beaches by 300 per cent by 2025.