UAE delivers thousands of food parcels for embattled Palestinians

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has delivered further crucial food supplies to support tens of thousands of Palestinians affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

Relief teams from the Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, distributed 12,993 food parcels to about 65,000 people in Rafah, the Egyptian city that shares a border with the Gaza Strip, Khan Younis, in the southern part of the enclave and other districts in the Strip.

The latest wave of aid, announced on Thursday, includes basic stuffs and powered baby formula, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE has dispatched thousands of tonnes of essentials – including food and medical supplies – by land and air over recent weeks as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian, established by President Sheikh Mohamed.

Read More Gazan cancer patients hail treatment received in Abu Dhabi

The UAE's field hospital – that opened in the Gaza Strip on Saturday – treated its first patients earlier this week.

The first two cases involved Palestinians who arrived at the hospital with severe fractures.

A 17-year-old boy came to the hospital with a fractured right ankle and an open wound on his right knee. The second patient was a 13 year old with a fractured leg.

Both were operated on by an Emirati team of specialist doctors.

The 150-bed hospital features several departments focused on caring for adults and children.

UN aid hub in UAE allows for quick response to the Gaza crisis, says senior WFP worker

The hospital will be used for general surgery and orthopaedics, and will offer anaesthetic services and intensive care for children and adults.

It also offers internal medicine, dentistry, family medicine and psychiatric treatment.

Sheikh Mohamed has also pledged that the UAE will provide treatment for 1,000 injured Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients as part of the relief campaign.

Hundreds of Palestinians have already been evacuated to the UAE to undergo medical treatment.

On Thursday, The National spoke to Gazan cancer patients in Abu Dhabi, some of whom said they owed their lives to the UAE.

More than 17,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since fighting broke out on October 7.

The UAE has joined international calls for a permanent ceasefire to be secured.