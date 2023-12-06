Nasa and UAE 'in talks' over sending Emirati astronauts to the Moon

Nasa and the UAE's Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre are in talks to approve Emirati astronauts for flights to the Moon, the chief of the US space agency said.

The Artemis programme by Nasa hopes to set up a base on the Moon within this decade, with only American and Canadian astronauts assigned to flights so far.

Nasa administrator Senator Bill Nelson said there were talks between the two organisations during a media roundtable on Wednesday over the UAE's role in the landmark project.

"Your question is, are there talks going on - the answer is yes. We're not ready to make an announcement. I will leave that to the space centre here," Senator Nelson said in a question asked by The National.

As part of the Artemis programme, Nasa has plans to launch the Lunar Gateway - a small station in lunar orbit that would host astronauts before they descend to the Moon's surface.

The National previously reported that the UAE had expressed interest in supplying an airlock to the station, which would ultimately allow the country's astronauts to get easier access to the Moon.

Nasa has ambitious plans to build a station in the Moon’s orbit. Called the Lunar Gateway, the station would host astronauts before they land on the lunar surface, using a human landing system. Photo: Nasa

Only five space agencies played a role in the International Space Station (ISS), with astronauts from each organisation that were mostly able to access it.

But now, with the ISS eventually retiring end of this decade due to rising costs and aging infrastructure, there is renewed interest in returning to the Moon.

Emerging space nations like the UAE could play a crucial role by providing infrastructure to the Lunar Gatway that would help Emirati astronauts step foot on the Moon.

Training under way

Nora Al Matrooshi, the first Emirati woman to be selected as an astronaut, and Mohammed Al Mulla are the latest UAE astronauts currently training at Nasa's Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas.

They are training alongside Nasa astronauts who are dubbed by the US space agency as "the Artemis generation".

Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, the two Emirati astronauts that have been to the ISS, have also expressed interest in going on missions to the Moon.

Dr Al Neyadi, who returned in September from a six-month mission, said earlier that he would like to go to the Lunar Gateway.

“We all know about the Gateway,” Dr Al Neyadi said.

“It's a proposed station that will orbit the Moon, so I would love to be part of it.”

Nasa launched the Artemis 1 flight around the Moon last year, with the Orion spacecraft that helped gather data for future missions.

Artemis 2 is scheduled for 24, which involves American and Canadian astronauts who would orbit the Moon.

Artemis 3, the first human lunar landing in more than 50 years, could take place by 2027.

Nasa is currently carrying out the construction of the Lunar Gateway on ground, before assembly can take place in the Moon's orbit by astronauts.

Read more Sultan Al Neyadi hopes to carry out missions aboard Nasa's planned Lunar Gateway station

Senator Nelson said that he was impressed with the UAE's achievements in space.

"The fact that you have a mission that is orbiting Mars right now - that's a very significant accomplishment," he said.

"The fact that you have trained astronauts like Hazza and Sultan, who I've spent now two days with and I liked them very much.

"The UAE is very technically competent and very smart."