Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed visits Palestinian children in UAE hospitals

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, visited wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients receiving medical treatment in UAE hospitals on Tuesday.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan checked on the condition of the patients and their families, and also consulted with doctors about the nature of their cases and the extent of their recovery, according to state news agency Wam.

“Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the UAE’s keenness to stand by the people of the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions they are going through,” Wam reported.

He said the UAE has provided for all the health needs of the sick and injured so that they can eventually return safely to their homes.

The UAE, he added, has a long-standing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating the humanitarian crisis they face, especially the most vulnerable groups.

The National reported at the weekend that dozens more wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients had arrived in the UAE to undergo medical treatment.

The group of 77 patients – accompanied by 43 family members – were evacuated from Gaza and transported to the Emirates from Al Arish Airport in Egypt.

They landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Saturday night and were transported to local hospitals.

They were the fourth group of Gazans to arrive in the Emirates for treatment in the country's hospitals under a humanitarian initiative aimed at providing support to the Palestinian people amid the Israel-Gaza war.

President Sheikh Mohamed announced the UAE would provide treatment for 1,000 injured Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients as part of the relief campaign.

The UAE also established a field hospital in Gaza, which opened on Saturday.

The Emirates has sent dozens of aid flights carrying thousands of tonnes of essential supplies to support Gaza since the start of the conflict.