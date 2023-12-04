President Sheikh Mohamed hails UAE's 'culture, tradition and unity' at Union Day parade

President Sheikh Mohamed hailed the UAE public for being “at the heart of shaping the future” after joining joyous celebrations at the nation's annual March of the Union on Sunday.

The colourful parade, held each year as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba area, is one of the highlights of the UAE's Union Day celebrations.

Patriotic pride was on full display during a spectacular show paying homage to the culture and tradition of the Emirates.

Crowds enjoyed a dazzling fly-past aerial display which lit up the skies in the colours of the UAE flag, as well as a series of live performances paying homage to Emirati heritage.

Today I attended the March of the Union and witnessed a stirring celebration of our nation’s culture, tradition and unity. The UAE’s journey was made possible through the devotion of its people, and they will always be at the heart of shaping a better future. pic.twitter.com/fFNIuBiaud — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 3, 2023

“Today I attended the March of the Union and witnessed a stirring celebration of our nation’s culture, tradition and unity,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday evening.

“The UAE’s journey was made possible through the devotion of its people, and they will always be at the heart of shaping a better future.”

Sheikh Mohamed shared images on social media of Emiratis proudly waving the country's flag as part of the event.

The UAE leader was also in attendance for an enthralling Union Day show held at Expo City Dubai, which was broadcast to millions on Saturday.

Public and private sector workers are enjoying a public holiday in Monday to mark the country's 52nd Union Day.

The occasion pays homage to the day on December 2, 1971, when the Rulers of six emirates came together to form the UAE.

Ras Al Khaimah would join the union weeks later, in February 1972, completing the Emirates as it is known today.