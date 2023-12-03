Palestinian patients arrive in UAE for crucial medical care

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Dozens more wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients have arrived in the UAE to undergo medical treatment.

The group of 77 patients – accompanied by 43 family members – were evacuated from Gaza and transported to the Emirates from El Arish Airport in Egypt.

They landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Saturday night and were transported to local hospitals.

They are the fourth group of Gazans to arrive in the Emirates for treatment in the country's hospitals under a humanitarian initiative aimed at delivering support and solidarity to the Palestinian people amid the Israel-Gaza war.

President Sheikh Mohamed announced the UAE would provide treatment for 1,000 injured Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients as part of the relief campaign.

The UAE has also established a field hospital in Gaza, which opened on Saturday.

The Emirates has sent dozens of aid flights carrying thousands of tonnes of essential supplies to support Gaza.

Last Sunday, 10 UAE aid lorries arrived in the Gaza Strip, loaded with more than 247 tonnes of food for thousands of Palestinians in the enclave.

Gaza aid campaign - in pictures

Tarahum for Gaza Volunteers in the UAE assembling boxes of essential provisions, including food, hygiene and medical supplies for Gaza. All photos: Vidhyaa Chandramohan for The National

Donation drives and aid collection campaigns have also been held across the Emirates.

President Sheikh Mohamed and US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday spoke about the importance of protecting civilians in Gaza, by working towards a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai.

More than 15,000 people have been killed in Gaza amid heavy and continuous Israeli air strikes and ground assaults since the October 7 attack by Hamas.

The Hamas attack killed about 1,200 Israelis and saw about 240 hostages taken. Many have since been released as part of the now-expired truce.