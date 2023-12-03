My Dubai Rent: Indian couple pay Dh57,000 for one-bed apartment in Production City

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Vijay Irudhayaraj could see the emerging community where he now lives being built from his previous address.

That was in Dubai Production City, a short drive from Midtown by Deyaar where he now shares a one-bedroom apartment with his wife Reebavijay, 35, a dentist.

The community comprises 24 buildings with at least two more under construction, set across six family-friendly districts with a retail boulevard offering places to shop and dine.

Buildings range from six to 16 floors high, each with a choice of studio through to three-bedroom apartments – more than 2,300 units in total with about 4,000 residents now living in Midtown by Deyaar.

Indian-born Mr Irudhayaraj enjoys living there so much that he hopes to buy a unit and maybe set his wife up with a clinic in the community.

The 39-year-old took The National on a tour of his home and the vibrant area.

What can you tell us about your home?

We are in a one-bedroom apartment on the fourth floor in Mesk [district] with a spacious layout.

We have one bathroom, connected to the bedroom, and one toilet/washroom for guests when you enter the apartment.

It has a spacious lounge with an open kitchen and a balcony which is big enough to have a table and chairs, and to have a drink there in the morning or evening. We have a podium view into the community.

The apartment is about 800 square feet, which is enough for two working people.

We have been living here since April 1 this year, the first people to live here and among the first in the building.

I’m paying Dh52,000 a year.

The couple have decorated the apartment with paintings and photos. Antonie Robertson / The National

Where did you rent before?

I’ve been in Dubai for five years and I was living in a Damac building in IMPZ [Dubai Production City], in a one-bedroom in Lakeside.

I work for a UK-based printing company and my office is in IMPZ so it was, and is, a walkable distance for me.

When I came to Dubai I didn't know where to move to. At that time, Midtown wasn't completely built.

My sales manager was living far away from here so I asked him to move. He actually moved into Midtown before me. He said he liked the community, so I wanted to move too. He was my lab rat.

Why did you choose this area?

I like the property. It’s new, and the amenities and the crowd that live here are good.

It is close to my office. And since I’m heading up operations here for the Middle East and Africa it was me who had to decide where my office would be for next three or five years.

I have a contract in IMPZ for five years, so it is better to stay close by. That’s the main reason and then the property looks amazing, so I wanted to be here.

I prefer to live away from the main city attractions so there’s not much traffic. Entry and exit to Mohammed bin Zayed Road [E311] can be a little crowded in the morning during peak time, but I have access to anywhere.

I was actually about to buy a flat, but then Covid came and many things happened so I was a little reluctant investing in Dubai then.

I saw and liked Midtown when they were building it. When I got an opportunity to move out of my old flat, I decided to come here. After a year or two, I plan on buying a unit.

What facilities do you have around you?

We have a gym, a swimming pool, a padel tennis court, a basketball court and a jogging track.

Our friends who come and visit us tell us it is more like a resort. Everything you need is here.

When my parents are here I want them to have good places to walk, relax, sit and just enjoy.

Midtown by Deyaar has a gym, a swimming pool, a padel tennis court, a basketball court and a jogging track.

There is also a bus stop just 30 steps away from our reception foyer.

We also have restaurants, such as Pizza Hut, Burger King, Sea Shells and a cafe, as well as a medical centre, pharmacy and a laundry.

I think they are building a nursery too, but there are also beauty parlours, a supermarket and a pet grooming place.

You don't have to go anywhere else for your daily needs.

Is it a sociable neighbourhood?

I haven’t met many people because we both are working, but it’s a very multinational community.

I would recommend Midtown to anyone. It’s a prime spot, but not crowded.

You have access to major roads so entertainment is available when you want to reach out to other places.

How have you made your flat a home?

It’s a simple apartment, nice and light.

I had to buy furniture, a fridge and everything, the basic stuff. We have put paintings and photos up on the wall.

Any changes you would make?

There are a lot of pet owners in the community and I haven't seen any guidelines regarding pet safety.

I'm scared of dogs, so one suggestion is that they need to have proper guidelines as there are small children around.

It would also be good if they could encourage more people to drive electric cars by putting more chargers inside parking areas.

Does your apartment offer value compared with some places?

Yes definitely, since it is a new place.

It is expensive, around Dh15,000-Dh20,000 extra compared to our previous apartment but that's OK. It is whatever the market value is.

I have no complaints.

Do you plan to stay there?

I'm looking to stay for another year and then I plan to buy a flat in Midtown.

My wife heads up a clinic in Mirdif so is travelling some distance every day.

I'm looking to set up a clinic for her in an area where there isn't one.

If I move to one of those neighbourhoods, such as Midtown, it will be easier for me to explore that area.