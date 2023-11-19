My Dubai Rent: Londoner pays Dh85,000 for one-bedroom apartment in Sobha Hartland

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Dubai newcomer Rebecca Moses is settling into life in the Emirates in her one-bedroom Sobha Hartland apartment.

Ms Moses, 31, an interior designer and asset management professional, swapped London for Dubai in January, moving into her new home two months later.

The 790 square foot space in the up-and-coming area costs Dh85,000 ($23,140) a year across four cheques.

Here, Ms Moses invites The National for a tour of the unique terrace-style building.

Why did you choose to live here and not somewhere else?

I had been visiting Dubai for around four years before I moved here. Back in 2019 I was interested in buying an investment property.

I went to the Sobha Hartlands sales centre and I liked that it was a new neighbourhood and very residential, so when it came to renting earlier this year it was very much on my radar.

I like that it’s very close to Downtown and not too far from my workplace in DIFC. The building itself is also really new and coming home just feels like a really nice experience.

What kind of facilities do you have around you?

I'm in between Dubai Hills Mall and the Dubai Mall, which is great and means I have easy access to the metro and bus.

Within the Sobha Hartland community itself there are loads of cafes, salons, supermarkets, dry cleaners and a pharmacy, basically anything you might need day to day. I never really need to leave the neighbourhood.

The building also has a really nice gym and pool area with a sauna, steam room and hot tub, which is a lovely way to relax at the end of a long day.

Did you have to look at many properties before settling on this one?

When I initially got to Dubai, I was staying in Marquise Square in Business Bay. It was a really lovely building and I wanted to stay there but there weren’t any apartments available and other buildings in the area were pretty old.

I looked at a new building in Al Wasl which seemed like a good option, but all the available apartments were sold out and I had no idea when the next ones were going to be released.

Rebecca Moses said she likes living near Dubai Mall. Chris Whiteoak / The National

I also considered Oud Metha but I didn’t like the views overlooking schools and sports grounds and it was also really busy and noisy.

I actually saw two apartments in my current building but was outbid on them by Dh10,000. I was really crushed but then another agent showed me two more on the same floor and it just felt like it was meant to be.

Do you think living here offers value for money?

I think it offers good value for money compared to some of the other apartments I've looked at. However, I do feel that March was a competitive time for the rental market.

I think if I was looking now, I might be able to get the same apartment for Dh10,000 less but to be honest I was sick of living out of a suitcase and just wanted to get settled.

The building itself is also quite unusual for Dubai and is structured like a terrace building, so the fact that it’s one of a kind also makes it a competitive place to live.

What touches have you made to the apartment to make it feel like your own?

The apartment was unfurnished, so I’ve been able to put my own stamp on the decor.

I’ve put some artwork and mirrors on the wall and put up shelving with LED lights underneath, which is pretty cool.

I’ve also customised some of my furniture to match my colour scheme, which is warm and neutral with earthy tones.

The apartment itself is really well built and designed so there’s minimal work that needs to be done in terms of refurbishment.

Do you see yourself staying here in the long run?

I would like to stay here for another year because I've invested quite a bit into it. Moving elsewhere would mean I'd have to rethink a lot of what I’ve already bought.

Decorating and designing a space takes some time, and it took a while to finally get everything together, so although I moved in March, I didn't feel like I was settled in until a couple of months later.

I feel like I'm only now enjoying a fully furnished apartment and adding little decorative pieces as I go, which just adds more character and makes it feel more homely.