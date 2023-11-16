New recruitment app to boost Emiratisation plan

A new recruitment application has been launched to boost the country's Emiratisation drive.

Falek Tayyeb is an app that will connect local talent to job openings in the UAE and streamline the job-search process exclusively for Emirati citizens.

It will also ensure Emiratis can easily find and apply for roles that match their skills and career goals.

TASC Outsourcing, a staffing and human resources solutions company, launched the app at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre on Monday and said it was a first for the region and is directly aligned with the UAE's Nafis programme.

"This dedicated job-search platform will offer an exclusive channel to enter the UAE's dynamic work environment," said TASC founder and chief executive Mahesh Shahdadpuri.

"With Falek Tayyeb, we're a step closer to fulfilling our promise to UAE nationals, helping them connect with their dream jobs in their own country.

"It was time we took the lead, and created the first-ever platform and application, a dedicated, reliable source of recruiting locals for organisations, and a job search for Emiratis which is successfully aligned with the UAE government's Emiratisation goals."

The app is integrated with ChatGPT and assists users in creating and updating their CVs to highlight their skills and experience, as well as providing Emiratis with opportunities to enhance their professional and personal growth.

Organisations will also be able to display job openings specifically for Emirati talent, facilitating a more direct connection with local professionals.

Mahesh Shahdadpuri, TASC founder and chief executive, says the app is the first of its kind in the region. Photo: TASC Outsourcing

The app can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Store and users will have to register to be connected with job openings in the UAE.

The launch follows a recent survey by TASC which found that 77 per cent of Emiratis preferred job portals and sites for employment searches.

It also revealed a growing dissatisfaction with current salaries among Emiratis, indicating a divide between jobseekers and available opportunities.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is leading a nationwide push to increase local participation in the private sector, viewed as a big driver of the economy.

Companies must increase their Emirati workforce by 1 per cent every six months under the Emiratisation drive.

Employers in the UAE with at least 50 members of staff are expected to meet a 4 per cent target by the end of the year.

The Emirati employment rate will increase to 6 per cent by the end of next year, 8 per cent in 2025 and 10 per cent in 2026.

Non-compliance will result in fines, which have increased from Dh6,000 to Dh7,000 per month for each Emirati not hired.

Heavy fines have been imposed on companies and people seeking to manipulate the government-set targets to avoid financial penalties.

More than 80,000 Emiratis are now working in the private sector, according to figures released by the ministry – up 52,000 since September 2021.

