UAE to hold three further Gaza aid events on Sunday

The UAE will host another three Gaza aid events on Sunday, with the aim of delivering a further 15,000 urgent relief packages to the Palestinian people.

The Compassion for Gaza campaign – which was launched on Sunday, October 15 – will continue for a third weekend in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Members of the public are being urged to lend a helping hand to ensure much-needed essentials reach those affected by the Israeli-Gaza conflict.

More than 10,000 volunteers have already prepared more than 38,000 aid packages – containing vital supplies, especially for mothers and their children – at four events staged in the three emirates.

The latest events will be held at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, the Festival Arena in Festival Arena City, Dubai, and Al Bayt Mitwahid Hall in Sharjah, with each open from 9am to 1pm on Sunday.

Those wishing to help pack supplies can register on various online platforms, including Volunteers Emirates, the Emirates Red Crescent volunteer portal and Youm for Dubai.

UAE Aid for Gaza The UAE has launched a new campaign to provide relief to Palestinians affected by the war in Gaza. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

The Compassion for Gaza campaign is central to the UAE's efforts to display solidarity with and support for the people of Palestine.

President Sheikh Mohamed this month directed $20 million in aid for the Palestinian people.

He has also held talks with a number of world leaders since the start of the conflict, to call for civilian lives to be protected, crucial aid to be delivered and to reaffirm the need for a ceasefire.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has opened donation centres across the UAE to collect aid for families affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

Nearly 30 sites in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Dhafra, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain City have opened their doors to volunteers.

The donation centres are open daily from 8am to 6pm.

ERC donation centres across the country are also accepting in-person donations, while money can also be pledged on the ERC website.