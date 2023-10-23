Sheikh Hamdan shares tribute to Palestine

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared a tribute to Palestine on Instagram as the Israel-Gaza war goes on.

The photo, shared as an Instagram Story, features an image of the Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem and the Palestinian flag within a cut-out map of Palestine.

In a caption shared with the image, it read: “Palestine. Oh God, help and support them.”

Sheikh Hamdan's post comes a day after President Sheikh Mohamed reiterated calls for an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza.

Sheikh Mohamed made the call in a post on social media site X, formerly Twitter, as he joined heads of several states at a Cairo summit for peace in Gaza.

“Today, I attended the Cairo Peace Summit, where the UAE joined its international partners to urgently address the situation it the Gaza Strip,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

“The UAE stands unwavering in its calls for the utmost protection of civilian lives, unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, and an immediate end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

“The international community must work together to avert further violence and wider instability, as dialogue, co-operation, and coexistence remain the other viable pathways to peace.”

More than 10,000 volunteers gathered across the UAE to pack relief aid for Palestinian people in Gaza as part of the Compassion for Gaza campaign.

Donation centres collected more than 550 tonnes of food and medical supplies across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The donation centres were set up by the Emirates Crescent Authority, the World Food Programme, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development.