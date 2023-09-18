President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Egypt's El Sisi to Abu Dhabi

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi visited Abu Dhabi on Monday, where he met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and the Emirati astronaut corps.

“I was pleased to welcome my brother to Abu Dhabi to discuss the enduring friendship that binds the UAE and Egypt,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media site X, formerly Twitter.

“Together, we are committed to strengthening diplomacy and dialogue as we work to foster stability and prosperity for our region and beyond.”

Mr El Sisi was pictured with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who returned to the capital to a hero's welcome on Monday after six months aboard the International Space Station.

The Egyptian leader also met Noura Al Matrooshi, Hazza Al Mansouri and Mohamed Al Mulla, who comprise the four-strong astronaut team.

I was pleased to welcome my brother President @AlsisiOfficial to Abu Dhabi to discuss the enduring friendship that binds the UAE and Egypt. Together, we are committed to strengthening diplomacy and dialogue as we work to foster stability and prosperity for our region and beyond. pic.twitter.com/9wOcEzhcg7 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 18, 2023

Egypt and the UAE are close allies, bound by political and economic ties. The UAE is among Egypt's major Arab financial backers and has over the years invested billions of dollars in the country, the most populous Arab nation with 105 million people.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr El Sisi also met last month, when they held talks in the Egyptian city of New Alamein on the Mediterranean coast.