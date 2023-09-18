NYUAD study on Moroccan villages halted as participants feared dead in earthquake

An NYU Abu Dhabi professor has shared a heartbreaking story of the devastation that hit several Moroccan villages where he had been conducting research since 2021.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco's High Atlas Mountains, 70 kilometres from Marrakesh, on Friday, September 8.

It has killed nearly 3,000 people and displaced 300,000 others, the UN has reported.

Youssef Idaghdour, associate professor of biology at NYUAD, and a team of five students were conducting research in the Atlas Mountain villages of Morocco as part of a project called the "African Ancestry Immune Cell Atlas".

The project aimed to study how genetics and the environment affect gene expression and immune response in people of African ancestry.

However, some of the villages he was studying were the most severely affected by the earthquake.

Prof Idaghdour, who is from Morocco, told The National it was hard to believe many of the people he had met might not have survived the earthquake.

"I have been to these villages three times this year alone," said Prof Idaghdour, whose ancestors come from the village of Ighrem in the Atlas Mountains. "My last trip was in July and we spent two months visiting a total of 20 villages, including Tafingoult, Tinmel and Ijoukak in the province of Taroudant, which was hit hard.

"We met so many kind people. The communities are very welcoming. Although they lead a simple life, they are extremely generous to outsiders."

Believed to be indigenous people, they call themselves Amazigh, meaning "free people", and they live a nomadic life resembling their ancestors.

Prof Idaghdour and his team at NYU Abu Dhabi have been researching how genetics and the environment affect gene expression and immune response in people of African ancestry. Photo: Prof Idaghdour

The villages, deep among the Atlas Mountains, are some of the most difficult to reach in North Africa.

The people rely on cattle and agriculture as their main source of income, and some live in clay houses without electricity or running water.

"Nowadays, many villages have electricity and mobile connectivity," said Prof Idaghdour.

Although hundreds are feared dead in the villages, Prof Idaghdour said most of the research participants have survived.

"When we heard about the earthquake, the first thing we did was to check if our research participants were safe. Our work comes second to ensuring the communities are safe," he said.

He also said the biological samples they collected survived the quake.

"My local collaborator in Agadir rushed to the lab where we stored the biological samples in the middle of the night to check if the freezers were OK. Thank God. Everything was fine."

Immune cells research in Atlas Mountains

The research team was studying populations between the ages of 18 and 60 in Morocco's cities and villages to better understand the relative effect of urban and rural life on immune systems.

Prof Idaghdour was among the international researchers and collaborators to receive funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) to create a globally inclusive immune cell atlas in rural and urban populations of African ancestry.

The $2.7 million project focuses on studying variations in immune cells in populations and the relationship between environmental, genetic and immunological factors.

The team had plans to return next month and recruit more participants to continue the study, but Prof Idaghdour said the situation has now to be reassessed.

"I am going back there in a month. But right now, community outreach and support to rebuild their lives are the top priorities," he said.

