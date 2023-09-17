US ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The US ambassador to the UAE toured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Martina Strong, who was sworn in as US ambassador to the UAE earlier this month, toured the Abu Dhabi landmark to learn about the mosque's cultural message.

She was accompanied by Dr Youssef Al Obaidli, director general of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, state news agency Wam reported.

During the visit, Ms Strong learnt about the significant role played by Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in promoting the UAE's cultural message, which is based on coexistence, peace and harmony among different cultures in the world.

The US diplomat also toured the halls and external corridors of the mosque, where she was informed of its construction history and Islamic architecture.

Ms Strong arrived in the UAE last Wednesday to take up her post – the first time in two and a half years that the US has an ambassador in Abu Dhabi.

It's also the first time in over six years a career diplomat has filled the role.

Read more Martina Strong sworn in as US ambassador to the UAE

Ms Strong was sworn in as Washington's ambassador to the UAE last month, one year after President Joe Biden nominated her to the position.

"Our strong co-operation reflects the close alignment of our countries' core priorities that underpin our shared security and prosperity," she said in a statement at the time.

During a Senate hearing in March, Ms Strong said she would work to expand US partnership with the UAE on climate change and other issues, pointing to Cop28 as an opportunity to deepen collaboration between the two nations.

"Our partnership with the UAE is built on a strong foundation of decades-long close co-operation and our mutual interest in securing a free, rules-based and prosperous world today and for decades to come," she said.