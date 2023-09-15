UAE Space Agency helps international relief efforts in Morocco after earthquake

The UAE Space Agency contributed to analytic reports that were sent to assess the extent of the damage caused by the earthquake in Morocco last week.

The report was submitted to the International Charter for Space and Disasters and included information on the extent of damage caused by the earthquake, planning rescue and relief operations, and monitoring the situation after the disaster.

The data was compiled by a geospatial analytics platform that is run by the agency in partnership with the government's data unit, Bayanat.

A team from the UAE Space Data Centre, in co-operation with Bayanat, contributed to the submission of analytical reports to the International Charter for Space and Disasters. Photo: UAE Space Agency

The earthquake in Morocco is estimated so far to have claimed the lives of about 3,000 people.

"Natural disasters know no borders. International co-operation is essential to assist in disaster management as it requires immediate co-ordinated responses among stakeholders, regionally and globally," said Salem Al Qubaisi, director general of the UAE Space Agency.

"Utilising the geospatial analytics platform of the Space Data Centre in international relief efforts for Morocco shows the importance of this co-operation.

"The platform’s reports enabled Moroccan authorities and rescue teams to assess the extent of the damage and plan relief operations efficiently and effectively.

This was part of the data on the earthquake that was shared by the UAESA.

“The use of space data and technologies is crucial to reducing the impact of disasters. Time and careful co-ordination based on data and analysis can contribute to saving lives," he added.

The International Charter for Space and Disasters is made up of 17 space agencies from around the world who share satellite data to help with the response to disasters around the world.

The UAE, represented by the agency, was the first Arab and Islamic country to become a member of the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters.

The agency also signed a deal with data and insights company Planet Labs to build a satellite-data-driven loss-and-damage atlas for global climate resilience.