Regulator says all phones sold in UAE are safe after France bans sale of iPhone 12

The telecommunications authority in the UAE has issued a statement saying all phones for sale in the country adhere to "the highest international safety and security standards".

The announcement came after France announced it was banning the sale of Apple's iPhone 12 due to breaches of radiation exposure leaks, according to the news agency Reuters.

France's Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR) announced on Tuesday that the phone's specific absorption rate – which measures the rate of radiofrequency energy absorbed by the body from a piece of equipment – was above the legal limit.

It was reported on Thursday that Belgium was also launching a safety review of the phone. European Union member states, which were notified by the French regulator on Wednesday, have been given three months to provide comments.

Amidst recent media coverage concerning the safety of specific mobile phone models, TDRA underscores its unwavering commitment to upholding the most stringent global security and safety benchmarks in the approval process for mobile phones within the UAE.

The UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Regulatory Authority (TDRA) released a statement on Friday morning on social media.

"In light of recent media reports regarding the safety of certain mobile phone models, TDRA wishes to emphasise that the approval process for mobile phones in the UAE adheres to the highest international security and safety standards, and takes into account electromagnetic radiation to guarantee the health and safety of users," the statement said.

"In this context, TDRA confirms that all mobile phones in the country have been approved after ensuring their compliance with international standards."

France's ANFR said it recently carried out random tests on 141 phones, including the iPhone 12, bought from shops. In independent laboratory tests, two iPhone 12s did not comply with EU standards, according to the office of the digital minister, Reuters reported.

Last week, Apple shares fell almost 3 per cent, wiping out about $190 billion of market value in just two days, after reports that China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones to government-backed agencies and state companies.

Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company dropped 6.4 per cent in the worst two-day slump in a month.

The company launches the iPhone 15 model next Friday, September 22.

Apple has been contacted for comment.