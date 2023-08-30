A Closer Look: Sultan Al Neyadi's return to Earth

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

It's been six months since Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi blasted off to the International Space Station, which means it is time to go home again.

On Saturday, September 2, Dr Al Neyadi will leave the ISS and begin his 24-hour journey back to Earth.

But what will he need to do to prepare for the trip, and how will he adapt to no longer being in space?

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's Space Editor Sarwat Nasir to find out.

