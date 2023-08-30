A Closer Look: Sultan Al Neyadi's return to Earth

The National hears from Space Editor Sarwat Nasir

It's been six months since Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi blasted off to the International Space Station, which means it is time to go home again.

On Saturday, September 2, Dr Al Neyadi will leave the ISS and begin his 24-hour journey back to Earth.

But what will he need to do to prepare for the trip, and how will he adapt to no longer being in space?

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's Space Editor Sarwat Nasir to find out.

Updated: August 30, 2023, 1:01 PM
UAESpacexNASA
