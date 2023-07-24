Iraqi girl's father tells of joy and surprise as Dubai Ruler gifts horses

A young girl stricken with grief over the death of her beloved horse has had her spirits lifted with a gift from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Lania Fakher, eight, who has cared for “Jsno” since she was five, was devastated when he fell sick and died. A video of her discovering the animal's body went viral.

After seeing the footage, Sheikh Mohammed ordered a group of horses be given to the girl and a training centre set up for her.

"The news will make Lania's dream come true," Fakhir Rassol Mohammed, Lamia’s father said when The National broke the news to him.

"It's been her dream since she was five years old to become a horse rider and to have this gift from such a noble person such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid."

Mr Mohammed said he was excited to share the news with his daughter.

"We still haven’t heard the news and if Lania would cry of happiness once she hears it," he said.

Lania's love for her horse was unconditional, but her father said that the generous gesture would ease the pain of losing Jsno.

"The gift from Sheikh Mohammed would help her overcome her grief for the horse who has just died," Mr Mohammed said.

The gift by Sheikh Mohammed will reduce "her pain and sorrow", he said, adding that Lamia has been going to the horse’s grave twice a day.

This image of Lania Fakher hugging her beloved dead horse was widely shared online. Dubai's Ruler gifted a horse to her after he was made aware of it. Photo: Supplied

"This is a special gift from his highness and she would be overjoyed once she hears the news," he said.

Mr Mohammed said Lania woke up one day and found her horse, who was in a healthy condition, unwell.

The horse, which he had given to her as a gift when she was five, suddenly died which was a shock to Lania, he said.

“On the last day, I went to feed him because he was sick, and his doctor was preventing me from approaching him, but I insisted on feeding him," Lania, who is from Iraqi Kurdistan, told an Arabic language media outlet.

Her family were aware of the animal's death and tried to keep it from her.

“Everyone knew that my horse had died, but they hid it from me,” she said.

“I cried when I saw him dead, and I felt that the world was collapsing.

“I lost my best friend and I still go with apples and sugar to his grave. I will not forget him and I will continue riding horses. I will have someone else, but my love for his body will not die.”

Lania said her ambition was to represent her people in international equestrian events and to teach young people from Kurdistan to learn how to ride from her.

“My ambition is to raise the flag of my country on the back of the horse outside the homeland.

“I hope that when I grow up, I will have a special place where the young men and women of Kurdistan learn equestrian at my hands.”

Sheikh Mohammed is known for his love of horses. He previously said one of his earliest memories was galloping in the desert with his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Since then, Sheikh Mohammed’s passion for horses grew into a major bloodstock operation that has resulted in the world’s largest and most successful racing team, Godolphin, as well as the successful stallion operation, Darley.