Street art mural in Dubai pays tribute to Robert De Niro's grandson

A huge mural dedicated to the son of a New York street art legend who recently died has lit up a corner of Al Quoz and revealed a hidden corner of Dubai’s growing status as an artistic hub for creatives.

The Urban Artist and Loop Colours collective marked the recent sudden death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, grandson of Hollywood actor Robert De Niro and son of Carlos Mare, a US street art pioneer from the 1970s, with a mural outside an art studio.

The cause of the teenager’s death in Manhattan, New York, has not yet been revealed.

New mural lights up Dubai's Al Quoz

Tributes to an icon

Artists who run workshops to encourage more people to learn street art decided to put together the 25-square-metre mural near the studio from where the group work.

Street art, which can be permitted by UAE law, is unlike graffiti which is prohibited and can incur up to a year in prison and fines of up to Dh10,000.

“This mural is an example of how art has brought us together,” said Sean Moore, a South African who has been part of the Dubai art scene for 19 years.

“Carlos Mare, known as 'Mare 139', is a well-known graffiti pioneer.

“When he recently lost his son, a paint jam was formed by community member Tamir Ali, to gather a couple of graffiti artists together in the region to paint his son’s name and portrait to pay tribute.

“A lot of the culture here is driven by trends, what people are wearing or their lifestyle - but there is more to the culture and we are advocates of it as well as graffiti and street art.”

Like others in Dubai, Mr Moore was inspired to pick up a spray can by the work of Mare 139, a tag used to label his work on the streets of New York.

Actor Robert De Niro and his grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. Photo: AP / @DrenaDeNiro

Mr Moore established the Urban Artist with his brother, Marlon, in 2018.

They aim to remove the negative stigma associated with street art, by opening up graffiti to more people and offering wall space inside their studio in Warehouse 3 at the Al Quoz Culture Hub.

It is also the first supplier of graffiti painting supplies in the UAE.

A recent event called "Reflect" by BU Space & Chop ‘em Down Films, hosted at the studio, projected short films from independent film-makers in the UAE.

It was an example of how collaboration between Emirati and international artists can help grow the local art scene, Mr Moore said, whose brother Marlon teaches "can control" to students looking to learn graffiti.

Graffiti 101

"I teach the basic techniques, how to use a spray can safely, correctly and efficiently," said Marlon, a graphic designer.

"With practice, students will be able to execute any style of artwork with a spray can, from realistic artwork to a cartoon. Eventually, they will be able to pull off anything.

"When they see what can be achieved with a spray can, it blows their minds."

Street art is nothing new in Dubai, with City Walk home to sprawling giant murals from international artists paid to display their work.

In 2022, Dubai’s Kite Beach was taken over by a temporary mural sponsored by Converse that showcased the work of local artists Abdulla Lutfi and Maddy Butcher.

Artists signing up to the Urban Artist workshops said there is a variety of new mediums to learn, with two-hour sessions available each week on how to use aerosol paint, sketching and modelling.

Emirati engineer Buthaina Al Shamsi, who works for the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, recently joined a workshop to learn how to make toy figures out of clay.

Read more Women artists show the acceptable face of UAE street art scene

"I have a passion for art workshops, and lately, have been particularly intrigued by working with clay,” said Ms Al Shamsi, who creates artistic dolls out of clay, plastic, resin and pastels in her spare time.

“This new workshop offered a unique approach where we could create a toy using clay and then paint it.

“We were all really excited to participate in it, learn new techniques, and connect with people who shared the same interest.”