Young Dubai climber, 8, scales Europe's highest peak

An eight-year-old mountain climber from Dubai is on top of the world after climbing Europe's highest peak.

Ayaan Saboor Mendon, who is originally from India, conquered Mount Elbrus alongside his mother, Vani Mendon, and father, Saboor Ahmad.

Last month, the climber scaled the 5,642-metre-high peak in only five days, after setting a target of eight days.

It was far from the junior climber's first peak, as he had already reached the top of Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro and Australia's Mount Kosciuszko.

“Climbing Mount Elbrus has been on my bucket list, ever since my parents did it a few years ago,” he told The National.

“It was different from the other mountains I've experienced so far.

Ayaan said there was zero visibility at times because of heavy clouds and he had to be cautious of sudden thunderstorms as they climbed.

“But there was so much snow to play in, and I got to use an axe for the first time,” he said.

At 5,642 metres, Mount Elbrus is the highest peak in Europe. It is renowned for being uncompromising, with harsh and unpredictable weather, extreme cold and soft snow, which makes handling heavy gear much more difficult.

Compared to Mount Kilimanjaro, the expedition is said to be more challenging.

Ayaan told The National earlier this year that his goal was to climb three of the world's highest mountains in under a year.

“Seeing Ayaan take on the challenge was incredibly satisfying,” said his mother.

“He never backed down, and he was always at least a kilometre ahead of me – even faster than the guides at times!

“We saw a different version of Ayaan on this expedition. He was mentally and physically stronger, and that inspired us all.”

The boy has a stringent training regime that would put many to shame: running on a treadmill, carrying heavy weights on his back while walking, sledge push exercises and obstacle course training.

He has also competed in Spartan and Tough Mudder events.

And his mountain-climbing goals are only expanding.

Ayaan plans to tackle Argentina's Mount Aconcagua, which stands at 6,961 metres, in December.

Before then, he will be taking on Mentok Kangri II in Ladakh, India, at the end of July, and Island Peak (Imja Tse) in Nepal this October.

His ultimate goal is to climate the world's highest mountain, Mount Everest, once he reaches the age of 12.