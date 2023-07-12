Dubai firefighter hailed a hero for single-handedly saving 24 people from house blaze

A Dubai firefighter has been called a hero after single-handedly saving the lives of 24 people from a house fire.

First Corporal Ghadeer Al Kaabi, from Dubai Civil Defence, was in Bur Dubai when he noticed flames inside a house.

Mr Al Kaabi alerted the command room and entered the property to try to ensure the safety of its residents.

Quote What I did was my professional and humanitarian duty as a fireman Ghadeer Al Kaabi

He said he noticed the flames from the fire had spread to two cars, a tent and the villa's annex, but added that he couldn't see any movement inside the house.

He observed that the main gate to the house was closed, and no one was coming out.

When he entered the property, he discovered families inside the villa who were oblivious to the fire.

Mr Al Kaabi then evacuated them and provided first-aid to one of the injured residents until fire engines and ambulances arrived on the scene.

“What I did was my professional and humanitarian duty as a fireman. The department ensures we are well trained to be ready for emergencies,” Mr Al Kaabi said.

Dubai Police did not share any details as to when the fire and rescue operation took place.

A ceremony attended by senior officers from Dubai Police recognised the heroic act at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Major General Khalil Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief of the criminal investigations affairs praised Mr Al Kaabi for his brave actions.

“Al Kaabi is a hero as he did not hesitate to deal with the fire and rescue people's lives. He took the risk and went inside despite the flames and smoke,” he said.