A Day in the Life: A Dubai vet on the joy and heartbreak of treating pets

Working as a vet brings both joy and heartbreak for Furkan Morgulle.

Quote There is no better feeling than seeing patients healthier and happier Furkan Morgulle

Advanced Pet Care Clinic Dubai in Umm Suqeim handles abandoned pets, exotic species, emergencies, routine operations, grooming, dentistry, relocations and owner counselling.

The 32-year-old Turkey-born vet, who joined the practice five years ago, specialises in surgery and small animals.

Here, he invites The National to his place of work.

7.10am: No alarm needed

The day starts and ends with animals – and little need for an alarm.

“My body clock keeps waking me up, plus it's hard to sleep while my two rescue cats are already up for exercise,” says Dr Morgulle.

“The sport today is wrestling, and the ring appears to be my bed.”

After a breakfast smoothie, feeding the cats and a shower, Dr Morgulle leaves his home in Al Wasl to the clinic, a 15-minute drive via a drive-through coffee shop.

8.30-9.30am: Prepping for the day ahead

After a schedule review, Dr Morgulle begins inpatient rounds with the clinical team.

“Nurses and assistants have been checking patients and administering medications already,” says the vet, whose passion for animals began in childhood.

“We make sure everyone is examined thoroughly, ensure patients are stable … we start preparing for surgeries and discuss appointments.”

9.30am-12.30pm: Well-choreographed surgeries

According to Dr Morgulle, operations happen most mornings. Today, two dogs are being spayed and a cat is undergoing dental work.

“I see the owners of Caramel, a cute mini poodle that needs to be neutered, in the waiting room pacing,” he says. “I tell pet parents it's normal that they feel nervous, but the important thing is that we are not.

“Surgeries are like well-choreographed ballets. Everyone knows their role and has the sequence in their minds.”

With surgeries completed, patients move to the recovery room for monitoring and the owners are updated.

“I use this opportunity to reply to emails, return calls and take a quick lunch break, which is a sandwich from the coffee shop.”

Furkan Morgulle says surgeries are like well-choreographed ballets. Antonie Robertson / The National

12.30pm-2pm: Embracing professional challenges

Dr Morgulle explains that most days feature back-to-back consultations.

He begins with a 12-year-old Persian cat recently diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, a follow-up after home treatment. The examination and blood tests show an improvement.

“There is no better feeling than seeing patients healthier and happier,” says the vet. “Her condition is age-related and, in such cases, catching disease at an early stage plays a crucial role.”

Other consultations include a second opinion dental appointment for rescue cat Oscar.

Dr Morgulle embraces the professional challenge.

“As a team, we try to make sure we are the last stop for these patients with ongoing problems,” he says.

Dr Morgulle and colleagues also assist animal rescuers with generous “decency discounts”.

“It's a big soft spot for us because it breaks our heart to see them outside. Since I moved here, I decided to do more about them.”

2pm-3.30pm: Nursing pets back to health

Dr Morgulle overhears a colleague examining a milk snake next door discussing care tips with the owner.

“Exotic animals are commonly seen with problems related to husbandry,” he says.

“Each species needs its unique environment to live a healthy life and we advise owners to get professional help.”

Reptiles, birds – including falcons – and rodents including a 17kg South American capybara have visited the clinic. Less unusual was a rescued vulture with a broken wing.

“We repaired the wing and released it back into the wild after a few months of rehab,” he recalls.

“Several months ago, we had a cheetah cub; separated from its mother way too young, it developed a serious illness and stayed in intensive care. It was a tough one but we managed to get him back on his feet and doing great.”

3.30pm-4.30pm: Finding forever homes

Another appointment highlights a problem common to pets and people.

“Dogs get cancer at roughly the same rate as humans [and] while there is less information about the rate in cats, veterinary oncologists report more types of cancer diagnosed, even higher in rodents and exotic pets,” he says.

Long-term patient Hector, an 11-year-old Saluki mix, had a suspicious lump removed after a biopsy.

“Today we are removing stitches,” says Dr Morgulle. “Sadly, results confirmed a malignant tumour with high risk of spreading.

“However, Hector is doing great overall. His tail never stopped wagging [and] we will continue treatment to prevent spreading.”

This is where the vet’s love of animals brings a heavy heart. He admits the job sometimes brings tears.

“It is always upsetting to see them getting old, developing health problems. We are all animal lovers and owners ourselves and have a special bond with each one.”

Having noticed his low mood, assistants get the vet to feed bearded dragons recovering in the clinic ahead of his final appointment with a family “forever homing” a rescue kitten they initially fostered.

Dr Morgulle says many days are an emotional rollercoaster.

“It is only 15 minutes from almost having tears with Hector’s family to a huge smile when I find out this kitten is being adopted,” he says.

Furkan Morgulle admits the job sometimes brings tears. Antonie Robertson / The National

4.30pm-5.30pm: Homeward bound

Final hospital rounds commence with the evening clinical team. Notes and updates are exchanged before shifts end.

“Some days we don’t get to do this as everyone is busy until late at night,” says Dr Morgulle, who often runs or cycles beside Kite Beach after work.

7.30pm-10:30pm: Letting off steam

The vet may spend his evening brushing up on the latest medical research or socialising.

“Friends must have noticed I had a rough day so are over to catch up and have dinner together,” says Dr Morgulle.

10.30pm: Reflection

Bedtime with a book.

“Veterinary medicine is not always the funny, cute pictures we share on social media … most of the time it’s exactly the opposite,” he says.

“Our shifts are long and challenging, our work often follows us in our free time, compassion fatigue can occupy days off.

“Yet we put personal problems aside and listen to all animal lovers and share their feelings.”

Dr Morgulle concludes: “All in all, it’s a pleasure to work with animals and be entrusted with their care, seeing them getting better … they show us they are grateful you helped them.

“Every day is a new adventure.”