Hundreds of Syrian volunteers honoured by Emirates Red Crescent for quake relief efforts

Two hundred volunteers from four provinces in Syria have been honoured in an event to thank them for their efforts after the earthquake that devastated the region on February 6.

The event, titled “Knights of Humanity”, was organised by the Emirates Red Crescent.

It was held to recognise the efforts made by volunteers at its counterpart, the Syrian Arab Crescent, from Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Homs.

The awards were part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence in response to the natural disaster earlier this year.

The awards were organised as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2. Wam

The event was attended by governor of Latakia Amer Ismail Hilal and Mohammed Shamaa, Deputy Head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

The head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, also attended along with volunteers from both organisations.

Read more UAE launches cardiac care campaign in Syria

Latakia's governor Mr Hilal made a speech at the event, saying that the humanitarian and relief work played a vital role in mitigating the physical and psychological damage caused by the catastrophe, Wam said.

He also praised the medical and rescue teams involved in assisting the wounded.

Mr Al Kaabi also addressed the audience to say that the volunteers played a significant role during the aftermath and provided great support to the ERC in relief operations in Syria.