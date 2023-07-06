Abu Dhabi pharmacy investigated over fraudulent insurance claims

A pharmacy in Abu Dhabi is being investigated for health insurance fraud.

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi took action against the unnamed pharmacy on claims of appropriation and damage to public funds.

The pharmacy is believed to have exploited insurance policies by substituting medically prescribed drugs with alternative products for financial gain.

Inspection and control teams spotted suspicious transactions over insurance claims by the pharmacy, and referred the business to public prosecution for an investigation.

In the first half of 2023, more than 1,300 inspection visits were completed by DoH officials during which 43 offences were detected, substantially fewer than 12 months earlier.

In 2022, the teams conducted more than 4,300 inspection visits where 290 offences were identified.

Offences ranged from non-compliance with regulations, policies and standards issued by DoH, and the provision of medical services for which the healthcare facility was not licensed.

Other pharmacies were pulled up on a lack of healthcare professionals required to provide healthcare services at the facility, and non-adherence to safety and infection control requirements.