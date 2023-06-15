Sheikh Hamdan sets out plan to make Dubai a global leader

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced the latest stage of an ambitious strategy aimed at helping the emirate “surpass the world's leading cities”.

Sheikh Hamdan said the third phase of the Dubai 10X initiative would be crucial in its long-term goal to “lead the world in government services”.

He laid out the bold blueprint for the future in a meeting with government officials on Thursday, Dubai Media Office reported.

Dubai's Crown Prince said an approved project for the scheme – first set out by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai in 2017 and overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation – would be unveiled soon.

The master plan will be headed by a government official leading a task force made up of government bodies, Sheikh Hamdan said.

“In 2017, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posed a pivotal question to 37 director generals of Dubai Government entities: How can Dubai surpass the world's leading cities?” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“In response, we embarked on the Dubai 10X initiative, aiming to amplify our current accomplishments and establish Dubai as a front-runner among the world's future cities.

“During the initial phase, we requested participating entities to conceptualise and develop their own projects. In the second phase, we asked them to co-operate to launch joint projects.

“Today, we launch the third phase of this initiative with a broader vision to implement one dynamic, pivotal project that will have a significant impact on Dubai and its people. The project will be headed by a government official leading a joint task force from various government entities.”

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai had set out to achieve a “quantum leap” in how its government operates.

He said strong leadership at government level would allow Dubai to thrive and meet the needs of society in the years to come.

“Through the Dubai 10X initiative, we have succeeded in developing a new methodology for government processes, changing the mindset of our employees and achieving a quantum leap in how we work. We want to build on this positive change and take our success to a new level,” he said.

The launch event was attended by a number of ministers and officials, including Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy, Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Innovative projects approved under the scheme include the “Police without Policeman” scheme, which uses smart technology to improve public safety.

Plans include fighting crime with an airborne surveillance blimp, linked CCTV cameras, and rapid response teams.

Dubai has also turned to technology to improve the efficiency of freight ships and provide online platforms for real estate activity.