Spider-Man film withdrawn from UAE cinema listings

The next instalment of Disney's Spider-Man franchise is no longer showing on UAE cinema websites' coming soon sections.

Vox Cinemas, Roxy Cinemas and Reel Cinemas all list which films are soon to be released, yet Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse no longer features on any of them.

The film was scheduled for release on June 22. The cinemas have been approached for comment but at time of publishing had not responded.

The UAE media regulatory body has not said why the film is no longer listed on cinema websites.

The Emirates Media Council said in a statement on social media on Monday that they would not permit the distribution of any content that breaches the UAE’s values and principles.

Read more Thailand opens its first pet-friendly cinema just outside of Bangkok

The council's tweet read: “Disclaimer: The Emirates Media Council monitors and evaluates the media content circulating locally, and the council confirms that it will not allow the circulation or publication of content contrary to the values ​​and principles of the UAE and the standards of media content in force in the country.”

Last year, the Disney movie Lightyear was not shown in the UAE.

At the time, the Media Regulatory Office said in a public statement the animated feature was denied licensing for public display in cinemas because its content broke national media content regulations.

The government office reminded people at the time that all films screened in cinemas across the country are subject to follow-up and evaluation before the date of screening to the public.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – in pictures