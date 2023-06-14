Emaar unveils $20 billion luxury waterfront development in Dubai

A new $20 billion (Dh5.45 billion) luxury waterfront property development has been unveiled by Emaar.

The project, which is on the outskirts of the city, is called The Oasis by Emaar, and will consist of 7,000 residential units including mansions and villas.

It will offer “stunning views of canals, lakes and parks”, according to the developer.

Emaar did not disclose where exactly the project will be located other than it will be a 20-minute drive from Downtown Dubai.

“Our most recent integrated project, The Oasis by Emaar, is poised to complement the urban landscape of Dubai and redefine the future of luxurious living amidst nature and water, blending harmonious architecture and exceptional amenities,” said Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar.

“Our primary objective is to design one-of-a-kind destinations that complement our clients' opulent way of life while providing unmatched comfort and luxury.”

The project was unveiled at an event on Tuesday night at Dubai's Armani Hotel.

The announcement was held at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. Photo: Emaar

The development will “offer a prestigious and upscale living experience in Dubai's real estate landscape”, according to a statement on behalf of the developer.

A quarter of the land will be dedicated to lakes, water canals, parks, jogging tracks, green spaces and various luxury amenities.

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan was a special guest at Tuesday night's unveiling of the project.

“Whenever Emaar presents us with an urban marvel, it immediately follows it with another new destination that is a masterpiece in and of itself, such as The Oasis by Emaar, which we are celebrating tonight,” he said.

“This is not unusual for Dubai, a great metropolis that has become one of the world's most famous, elegant and advanced cities.”