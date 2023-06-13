UAE extends Emiratisation deadline for private sector

Companies racing to meet the mid-year Emiratisation deadline have been granted an extra week due to the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Officials announced on Tuesday that the new deadline to meet the target will be July 7. Previously, the deadline was June 30.

Companies that do not meet the deadline will face a fine of Dh42,000 for each Emirati role not filled on July 8, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said in a circular.

The half-year target for the private sector was for 1 per cent of the workforce to be filled by Emirati employees.

Companies with fewer than 50 employees are exempt from the programme.

“As the ministry is committed to achieving its objectives of creating a competitive job market for UAE nationals and developing their skills through more collaboration with the private sector, we decided allowing more time for companies to comply with the decision and avoid relevant penalties,” said the ministry.

“We call on companies to take advantage of the extended deadline to reach their targets.”

The ministry said Emirati professionals had proved their competence across a range of positions in the private sector that require a high level of efficiency and knowledge.

“This provides an enormous boost to our efforts, in line with the government’s objectives and vision,” the ministry said.

“We consider the private sector to be an active partner in achieving a long-term growth, as our collaborative efforts will benefit the job market.”