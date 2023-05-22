Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace to hold 10th meeting in December

The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace will hold its 10th meeting in December.

The annual event brings together religious leaders, ministers, UN representatives and other senior figures to promote global coexistence.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, the forum's secretary general, said the event would continue to spread the message of peace and tolerance, and provide a vital space for scholars and researchers to advance this goal.

The news came following a two-day meeting held by the forum's board of trustees that ended on Sunday, state news agency Wam reported.

Discussions centred on this year's forum: how it is an opportunity to document and recall the achievements of the event over the past decade, and a time to discuss the future of world peace, and ways to sustain it.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, who is also Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, praised Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, for sponsoring the forum and the UAE public for their support.

Last year, it was announced that Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has won the 2022 Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize, presented by the forum under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah.

The award honours leaders and scholars who have presented practical initiatives and scientific contributions to promote peace.