Sultan Al Neyadi to celebrate birthday with call to his hometown Al Ain

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will be calling home on his birthday on Tuesday.

He is due to make a live call from the International Space Station to speak to the public in his hometown of Al Ain on his 42nd birthday.

It will be the fourth instalment of his 'A Call from Space' initiative, in which he speaks to heads of state, pupils and space enthusiasts live from the orbiting outpost.

Dr Al Neyadi arrived at the space station on March 3 for a six-month mission – the first long-duration space mission by an Arab astronaut.

“Each call we share with Sultan is an invaluable window into the realities of life beyond our planet,” said Salem Al Marri, director general of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

“It is also an opportunity to learn, to inspire, and to fuel our collective curiosity.

“We are not only hearing about an astronaut's journey but also shaping the future narrative of space exploration for our country and the world.”

Al Ain and Jebel Hafeet, as seen by Sultan AlNeyadi from the ISS. Photo: Sultan AlNeyadi / Twitter

Dr Al Neyadi is from Umm Ghafa, a residential district in Al Ain located on the south-eastern side of the city.

He has previously shared an image of his hometown from the space station.

“Greetings to everyone in Al Ain,” Dr Al Neyadi wrote on Twitter last month, accompanied by his picture of the UAE's Garden City.

“My cherished recollections of Umm Ghafa, its inviting streets and its warm-hearted people remain etched in my memory forever.”

The event will take place at UAE University in Al Ain at 2pm, with doors opening from 1pm onwards.

There are limited seats and those interested in attending must book their place on the MBRSC website.