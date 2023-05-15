Free entry to Expo City Dubai pavilions on Friday to mark Museum Day

Offer includes Alif, Terra, the Women's and Vision pavilions, plus three Stories of Nations pavilions

The Alif pavilion will allow free entry to celebrate International Museum Day. Chris Whiteoak / The National
May 15, 2023
Expo City Dubai is offering visitors free entry to all of its flagship pavilions on Friday, May 19.

The International Museum Day celebration includes curated educational programmes and a treasure hunt across seven attractions, in keeping with this year's theme of “Museums, Sustainability, and Well-being”.

The aim of the initiative is to encourage visitors to explore the potential of museums in influencing sustainable development and to ensure that educational spaces are accessible to all.

The offer encompasses Alif — the Mobility Pavilion, Terra — the Sustainability Pavilion, The Women's and Vision Pavilions, as well as the three Stories of Nations Pavilions.

Activities planned for the day include climate-focused film screenings and informative tours at Terra, as well as a Lego workshop at Alif where participants can build robot hands to learn about motors, sensors, and engineering principles. Craft activities will be available for all ages at the Women's and Vision Pavilions.

Memorabilia, sculptures, musical instruments and digital presentations from the more than 200 nations that had installations during Expo 2020 are on display at the Stories of Nations pavilion at Expo City in Dubai. All photos: Pawan Singh/The National

International Museum Day, on May 18 each year, was established by the International Council of Museums in 1977 and honours a different theme each year.

Since 2020, the focus has been on the Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting the role of museums in shaping sustainable futures through educational programmes, exhibitions, community outreach, and research.

Expo City Dubai, set to host Cop28 in November, aims to help visitors understand their impact on the world and inspire them to contribute to its preservation.

Residents are invited to take advantage of this opportunity to explore the flagship pavilions at Expo City Dubai and discover the intersection of museums, sustainability, and well-being.

Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:01 AM
