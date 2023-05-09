UAE spacecraft plans to explore these seven asteroids in ambitious mission

The names of the seven asteroids the UAE plans to explore have been revealed in a paper that will be presented during a space conference next month.

In 2021, the UAE Space Agency announced an ambitious mission to the main asteroid belt, between Mars and Jupiter, with a launch planned for 2028.

The spacecraft would perform flybys of six asteroids and attempt a landing on the seventh. To reach there, it would use gravity assists from Venus, Earth and Mars.

The seven asteroids are: 10253 Westerwald, 623 Chimaera, 13294 Rockox, 88055, 23871, 59980 and a landing attempt will be made on 269 Justitia.

The new mission will be the most challenging to be undertaken in the UAE’s space programme, with a total journey of 3.6 billion kilometres – seven times the distance the Hope probe travelled to reach Mars in February 2021.

University of Colorado Boulder is working with the UAE Space Agency again to make this mission possible, as they did with the Emirates Mars Mission.

"The mission is an exploration mission that will fly though the inner solar system and then investigate asteroids in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter," the paper states.

"The primary objectives of the programme are in the areas of space resources technologies and fundamental science.

"Additional, high-priority objectives are innovation, public engagement and the development of space sector industry infrastructure in the UAE."

Details of the mission are going to be presented at the Asteroids, Comets, Meteors Conference in Arizona next month.

Studying a rare asteroid

The 269 Justitia is a rare asteroid beyond the orbit of Neptune that the UAE spacecraft will study.

Discovered in 1887, the space rock has a reddish hue that has left scientists puzzled.

Through the project, the space agency hopes to boost the private space sector in the UAE.

Start-ups and established companies will build about 50 per cent of the spacecraft, helping the national economy.

For decades, space programmes were government-run, but now the private sector has become a major player.

Impressive spacecraft

The spacecraft will use a solar electric propulsion system for flybys, as well as gravity assistance of Venus, Earth and Mars.

The name of the spacecraft has not been revealed yet.