UAE sends 156,000 food parcels to earthquake-hit Syria

The Emirates Red Crescent has sent more than 156,000 food parcels to Syria, providing support to 780,000 people affected by February's earthquake.

The humanitarian effort is part of the Gallant Knight 2 operation launched by the Ministry of Defence Joint Operations Command to support people in Syria and neighbouring Turkey.

More than 50,000 people were killed and millions were affected by the earthquake that hit south-east Turkey and Syria. Entire villages were wiped out, forcing people to live in temporary shelters, entirely dependent on aid.

The UAE said it remains committed to helping the Syrian recovery by providing food, medical supplies and other essential items.

The ERC said the food parcels arrived by plane and boat, and were distributed in the provinces of Latakia, Hama, Homs, Aleppo and Tartus — some of the worst affected areas.

Each parcel can feed a family of five.

Mohammed Al Kaabi, head of the ERC delegation in Syria, said aid efforts are continuing.

