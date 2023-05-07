Sharjah Police help distressed tourist return home

Sharjah Police came to the rescue of a stranded Russian tourist, helping him return home after financial difficulties had prevented him from travelling.

A police patrol on Friday spotted the distressed tourist sitting under a bridge near the entrance to Sharjah International Airport.

The tourist told police he had come from Russia to the UAE for a cycling tour across the Emirates in April, but financial difficulties and language barriers left him unable to return home.

Sharjah Police provided the man with hotel accommodation and booked him a flight home.

A team from the force accompanied the man to the airport, ensuring all his travel procedures were completed smoothly.

The grateful tourist expressed his heartfelt thanks to Sharjah Police for their assistance.

“The UAE is a country that values happiness, prosperity and well-being for all its inhabitants,” he said.

He was particularly impressed by the multicultural nature of the country.

“This is beautiful and rare to find in some other countries,” he said.

The Russian tourist described his experience as memorable and encouraged others to visit the UAE.