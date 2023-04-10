Inside the $10m superyacht inspired by wooden dhows of yesteryear

A superyacht inspired by the wooden dhows of yesteryear is set to turn heads on the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Yacht brokerage Bush & Noble on Monday said the vessel was on the market in Dubai for $9,995,000 (Dh36,706,637).

The superyacht is clad in teak, has six state rooms and is styled with trappings “all sourced from Italy at no expense spared”.

Dhows, traditional Arabian sailing boats, connected the region for hundreds of years and are still integral to trade across the Gulf with Dubai serving as a regional hub.

This rich history has inspired the creation of the 50-metre wooden superyacht.

It was “designed and engineered” by Henderson Marine International and construction started in 2020.

The vessel was built using fibreglass and teak on the hull, with further teak on the "superstructures", which is industry parlance for the main area of a yacht that holds the accommodation, bridge and other elements.

Bush & Noble claims it is the “largest wooden superyacht ever built”.

The superyacht has a breakfast bar, two screening areas and a formal dining area. Photo: Bush & Noble

The boat has a 10.56m beam, meaning there is plenty of room for socialising in the breakfast bar, two screening areas and a formal dining area.

The superyacht — the name typically given to yachts over 24m in length — has six state rooms and can accommodate as many as 12 guests alongside five crew members.

Bush & Noble said the boat was “cavernous” and styled with trappings “all sourced from Italy at no expense spared”. Powered by diesel engines, it can travel at a top speed of 18 knots, about 33kph.

“We are thrilled to have this stunning custom wooden yacht as part of our fleet,” said Brett Noble, co-founder of Bush & Noble.

“It truly is a one-of-a-kind yacht that is sure to impress even the most discerning yachting enthusiasts.”

These types of boats are rare and do not typically appear at boat shows or are advertised widely and tend to be custom-made. According to Bush & Noble's website, anyone interested in having a look at the yacht can contact the company to learn more or organise a viewing.

It comes as the UAE is firmly establishing itself as a yachting destination. This year’s Dubai International Boat Show at Dubai Harbour, for example, featured Dh2.5 billion worth of boats, including 35 super yachts.

Experts at the show held at one of Dubai’s glittering new marinas said business was booming.

“We haven’t seen it like this for a long, long time," said Michel Torbey, Middle Eastern sales representative for manufacturer Sanlorenzo Yachts.

"I would say you would have to go back as far as before the crash of 2008 to see a similarity in how strong the market is right now."

In another sign of the booming trade across the UAE, Sunreef, which counts Rafa Nadal and Fernando Alonso among its clients, is building a huge new shipyard in Ras Al Khaimah.

It said last month that construction has begun on a factory that will build sleek boats to supply a growing demand in the Middle East and Asia.

