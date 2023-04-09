Leadership scheme launched to help Dubai become ' city of the future'

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has launched an economic leadership scheme aimed at driving Dubai's ambitions to be a “leading city of the future”.

The Crown Prince of Dubai said the Dubai Future Fellowship programme will lay firm foundations to “strengthen Dubai’s economic competitiveness” in the years ahead.

The initiative will enlist present and future decision-makers to help shape the emirate's policies regulations and business practices, and cement its status as a regional and global hub for innovation.

Leading experts, entrepreneurs, innovators, and representatives of international organisations and institutions have been identified for the programme.

“By establishing the Dubai Future Fellowship, overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, we aim to provide a platform for impactful dialogue on creating a better future for all,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“The initiative is another significant step in Dubai’s journey to become a leading city of the future by fostering strong partnerships.

Launching the "Dubai Future Fellowship" program, aiming to create a network of private sector thought leaders and experts to support our readiness for the future in key sectors. Dubai attracts top talent and can be a global model for cities of tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gn6ejcXMTR — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 9, 2023

“Dubai continues to invest in designing the future. This initiative will act as a source and sounding platform for new initiatives and opportunities to strengthen Dubai’s economic competitiveness and its emergence as one of the world’s best places to live in. ”

He said participants will be play a key role in devising plans to advance economy, technology and education.

“Identifying, working with, and trusting those who have intimate knowledge of Dubai and what is happening around us is a crucial part of our efforts to foresee, design and execute the future,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“The ‘fellows’ will work together to anticipate the future of key sectors, identify and harness opportunities, and study potential challenges. The ‘fellows’ will also shed light on the most significant global transformations, emerging technologies and new economic sectors.”

The fellowship programme will have input on a wide variety of sectors such as health, education, technology, entrepreneurship, retail, environment, banking, commerce, real estate, media and entertainment, law, arts, tourism, hospitality, sports and space.

The fellows will be responsible for pinpointing the key sectors that will be the engine room of Dubai's economy, and suggest solutions to challenges and bring about collaborations between the public and private sectors, both locally and internationally.