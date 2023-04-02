Marburg virus: UAE advises citizens against travel to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea

The UAE has warned citizens against travelling to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea over outbreaks of the deadly Marburg virus.

In a post on social media on Saturday, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said it advised all citizens to postpone travel to the two countries.

It added that citizens already there should follow instructions from health authorities and they could contact the ministry in case of emergency.

نظراً لإعلان السلطات الصحية في جمهورية تنزانيا الإتحادية وجمهورية غينيا الاستوائية عن رصد تفشيات لمرض فيروس "ماربورغ" وانطلاقاً من حرص الوزارة على سلامة مواطني الدولة، تنصح الوزارة بتأجيل السفر في الوقت الحالي إلى جمهورية تنزانيا الإتحادية وجمهورية غينيا الاستوائية.

Both countries are battling outbreaks of Marburg. Equatorial Guinea announced last week the Ebola-like disease had spread from rural areas of the country to the commercial capital Bata. So far it has confirmed at least 13 cases, while in Tanzania, at least five people have died from eight cases. Tanzania's outbreak is in the western part of the country.

Saudi Arabia has also warned citizens and residents against travel to both counties until the outbreak is contained.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organisation regional director for Africa, said the efforts by Tanzania’s health authorities to establish the cause of the disease showed "the determination to effectively respond to the outbreak”.

“We are working with the government to rapidly scale up control measures to halt the spread of the virus and end the outbreak as soon as possible,” she said.

Marburg originated in fruit bats and can spread in humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people. It has a fatality rate of 88 per cent and no vaccine or antiviral treatment.

Symptoms can include severe headaches, fatigue and nausea before haemorrhagic symptoms begin within seven days.

According to the World Health Organisation, Marburg was initially detected in 1967 after simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany; and in Belgrade, Serbia.

Outbreaks and cases have since been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa (in a person with recent travel history to Zimbabwe) and Uganda.

The UAE, meanwhile, said citizens could contact it on the emergency number at 00 971 80024.