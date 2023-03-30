UAE issues travel guidelines for Emiratis going to perform Umrah

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation has issued travel guidelines for Emiratis going to perform Umrah.

Pilgrims have been urged to register on Nusuk, Saudi Arabia's electronic platform, to apply for Umrah permissions and check travel instructions if any.

The app was launched in November 2022 to provide services to local and international pilgrims.

Nusuk helps pilgrims to find available dates to perform Umrah, based on the capacity of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The app can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play.

Read More Makkah prepares for three million pilgrims ahead of Ramadan

The Ministry also urged Emiratis to register on the Twajudi app, state news agency Wam reported.

The portal helps the Ministry and its missions abroad to communicate with Emiratis in cases of emergency and crises.

They can also call on the ministry's 24-hour emergency number 0097180024. Emiratis can ask for help in case of emergency, if they are in need of an e-return document in case of the theft, damage, or expiry of their UAE passports, or if a baby is born abroad and the family must return to the country.

People have also been advised not to carry large sums of money in public areas and only carry copies of their IDs and passports.

Umrah performers in 2022 — in pictures