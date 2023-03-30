Emirates airline boosts efforts to help passengers with disabilities

Emirates airline has trained tens of thousands of staff to help passengers with disabilities such as autism enjoy a stress-free journey.

The Dubai-based carrier on Thursday announced it also implemented additional measures to help passengers during the flight.

It comes ahead of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.

In the UAE, people with autism and other disabilities are known as people of determination. For some travellers with such disabilities, the airport and aircraft experience may feel too noisy, too bright, too unfamiliar or too busy.

To help them, Emirates has trained more than 24,000 of its cabin crew and ground staff on its “Introduction to Autism and Hidden Disabilities” programme.

The online course covers a range of topics from the UAE National Policy for People of Determination such as tips on how to assist passengers with hidden disabilities.

Emirates also said it aims to facilitate passengers as much as possible in the complimentary selection of suitable seats.

Other measures include the ability to apply a special “DPNA” code when booking to show the airline a passenger with needs will be flying; being able to order a special meal; help with boarding; and helping to seat passengers with disabilities next to their companion.

Emirates also collaborated with Dubai International Airport on a comprehensive guide for passengers with hidden disabilities.

Dubai International Airport staff wear sunflower pins, an international symbol designed to raise awareness of hidden disabilities, to allow passengers to easily identify them. Photo: Dubai Airports

Autism is a neurological and developmental condition that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn and behave. There are wide variations in the types and severity of symptoms.

Dubai Airports had previously announced passengers with hidden disabilities including autism, chronic fatigue and post-traumatic stress disorder could access the fast-track routes through check-in, passport control, security and boarding.

All passengers wearing sunflower lanyards — an international symbol designed to raise awareness of hidden disabilities — will be able to use the route.

Read more Abu Dhabi airport opens sensory rooms for children in need of support

Lanyards can be collected from the information desk in departures, Terminal 3, and from dedicated collection points in Terminals 1 and 2. Selected Emirates and Dubai Airports staff also wear sunflower pins to identify them as being specially trained.

People of determination are also offered complimentary parking in all terminals at Dubai International Airport for two hours.

According to the World Health Organisation, about one in 100 children has autism.

It said characteristics may be detected in early childhood but autism is often not diagnosed until much later.

Those who wish to know more about Emirates' efforts can contact the airline.