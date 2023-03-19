UAE weather: Cooler spell ahead with a chance of rain

Rain is expected along the western region of the UAE on Monday as a cool period continues in the coming week.

A three-day report by the National Centre of Meteorology has forecast a cloudy start to the week, with sunny spells giving way to rain in western and inland areas.

Daytime temperatures will peak at about 28°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while it will be slightly warmer in Al Ain and along the east coast.

Fresh winds on Monday and into Tuesday will keep the weather cool, with more chance of scattered showers later in the week.

Light rainfall is expected in northern regions on Tuesday and into Wednesday, as winds from the north and east keep up the cooler temperatures.

Dust is likely to become more of a problem inland as winds gust up to 45 kilometres an hour, creating driving hazards in some parts of the country by midweek.

