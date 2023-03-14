Firefighting dune buggy joins Dubai's emergency response fleet

Dubai Civil Defence has unveiled the latest additions to its four-wheeled firefighting fleet, which are being geared up to battle blazes in the toughest of terrain.

The emergency vehicles can dash to desert fires, be scrambled to remote valleys and take on uphill challenges in mountainous terrain.

The vital transport tools in the emirate's drive to boost safety were put on display at the International Emergency and Catastrophe Management Conference and Exhibition, held at Dubai’s World Trade Centre on Monday.

The dune buggy Polaris can carry 100 litres of water, first-aid kits, extinguishers and rescue equipment such as hydraulic cutters.

Brig Sulaiman Al Belooshi says the vehicle will allow officers to reach and tackle fires that break out in the desert more quickly.

“The vehicle was developed in our workshops by Emiratis, it has an advanced system to control the fires in record time,” Brig Al Belooshi told The National.

“The vehicle can respond quickly to fires in camps and farms in the desert.

“The new vehicle is very important to control fires amid the increase of desert activities in the emirate.”

The Polaris can carry two firefighters and is able to spray jets of water from 50 metres.

The robust mode of transport is also fitted with thermal cameras and other vital rescue equipment.

The burly Mercedes-Benz Unimog lorry was also on show at the event.

The eight-gear 4x4 has a 5,00-litre water tank, making it particularly valuable when facing larger fires.

The fire authority already has two of the vehicles at its disposal.

Another vehicle coming off DCD's impressive production line was the Toyota Hilux, which is used to respond to incidents in rough terrain such as mountains and valleys.

“We made major customisation in the vehicle to fit two people, with thermal cameras to spot victims trapped in accidents,” said Brig Al Belooshi. "It has a 360-degree spotlight for incidents that occur in the night and sensors to provide safety to the firefighters."

The vehicle is equipped with a 100-litre water tank and rescue tools such as hydraulic cutters for people trapped inside vehicles.

“It is a very efficient vehicle in tough terrain. It will help to respond quickly to fires and save lives."