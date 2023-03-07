Dubai Swat team adds custom-built super truck to the fleet

Dubai Police have upgraded their Swat fleet by adding a custom-built Ghiath Special Force Vehicle complete with weapons holders and mobile tracking.

Unlike the previous model, the latest addition to the Dubai Police fleet has a built-in tracking system that allows the operations room to always be aware of its location.

“Ghiath is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including advanced surveillance systems and a powerful engine that can tackle any terrain,” said Omar Al Kaja, head of engineering at Dubai Police’s general department of transport and rescue.

Speaking at the World Police Summit in Dubai, Mr Al Kaja said the new vehicle would provide Dubai's elite officers with better protection during dangerous operations.

“They have weapon holders inside the car, including four for their MP7s, one for an MP16, and one for a shotgun and more for Taser guns and their charges,” he said.

“More space has been designed to safely store drones, grenades, officers' shields and bags.”

The newly designed Ghiath has been equipped with servers, screens and tablets, plus drone launch and facial-recognition systems.

The car has also has smoke launchers on both sides.

Currently, 10 Ghiath vehicles are patrolling the streets of Dubai while a total of 400 will be introduced by 2027.

The existing model features reinforced windows, armoured doors, advanced communication systems and a 360-degree camera on the roof with pan, tilt and zoom capabilities.

Named by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, after his falcon, the latest UAE-built Ghiath is set to hit the streets next month.

The original vehicles were launched in March 2022 at the World Police Summit at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai. They are manufactured in the UAE by Emirati carmaker W Motors. The hardware and software were customised to meet the requirements of Dubai Police.

Thirty per cent of the car’s interior and exterior parts are 3D printed. The cars are equipped with advanced technology, functionality and reliability.