Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed visits Syrian earthquake survivors at UAE hospitals

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, visited survivors of the Syrian earthquake undergoing treatment at UAE hospitals.

Sheikh Hamdan talked to the patients and to hospital and Emirates Red Crescent staff to ensure patients were receiving the best possible treatment.

On Saturday, The National reported that 10 people from Syria are receiving treatment in Abu Dhabi hospitals.

#حمدان_بن_زايد يزور عدداً من مصابي زلزال #سوريا الذين يتلقون العلاج في مستشفيات الدولة في إطار مبادرة أم الإمارات، الشيخة فاطمة بنت مبارك التي وجهت بتوفير العلاج والرعاية الصحية لضحايا الزلزال في سوريا ضمن مستشفيات الدولة. #وام pic.twitter.com/k9LNsgDgpC — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) March 4, 2023

Five adult patients were taken to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, while five children aged nine, 10, 12, 14 and 16 were transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

Two have traumatic brain injuries and one is a woman who lost her four children.

Some are expected to be discharged as early as next week.

The patients were transported last week on a special flight which involved anaesthesiologists, technicians and paramedics, as well as the latest medical equipment.

The mission was carried out by Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, in partnership with the Syrian Ministry of Health, under the directive of Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation.