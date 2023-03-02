UAE weather: Heavy rain and hailstones in Khor Fakkan and Fujairah

Large hailstones and heavy rain were affecting driving conditions in Fujairah, Khor Fakkan and Kalba on Thursday afternoon.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported heavy rainfall over the east coast of the Emirates, sharing several videos of heavy rain in Khor Fakkan and Fujairah on its social media channels.

Authorities in both emirates have urged motorists to drive with care, leave a safe distance between themselves and the vehicle in front, avoid going near the sea and stay away from valleys and other places where water gathers easily.

الامارات : الان هطول أمطار غزيرة على خورفكان ومناطق الساحل الشرقي من الدولة مع تساقط البرد الكثيف #مركز_العاصفة

2_3_2023 pic.twitter.com/naD4sAWIVU — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) March 2, 2023

Arabic weather website Storm Centre posted several videos of hailstones and heavy rain.

One, in particular, shows vehicles struggling to make their way through a flooded road at Sharm in Fujairah.

NCM also posted a video of heavy water flowing through the Sharm Wadi.

Storm Centre shared another video from Fujairah where the hail is so heavy that it cracks a windscreen.

"It's incredible. See the size of the hailstorm. Check out how it destroys the window," the person says in Arabic.

الامارات : الان برد بأحجام كبيرة في الفجيرة #مركز_العاصفة

2_3_2023 pic.twitter.com/ZXkBnXjQHh — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) March 2, 2023

NCM, which had predicted rain for some northern and eastern areas, said the east coast could see some further rain on Friday, with the weather expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general.

Temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reach a maximum of 29ºC (with a low of 19ºC), while temperatures will hit 29ºC in Fujairah.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a probability of rainclouds forming over some eastern areas. Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with clouds appearing eastward by the afternoon.

March normally features changeable conditions as the winter season ends and warmer spring months arrive.

Damper, more humid mornings and evenings are more common, while the mercury will often reach the low-to-mid 30s during the day.